Iowa State dominates second half, rolls past Texas 30-7

The Cyclones also became bowl-eligible for the fifth consecutive season.

AMES, Iowa — Running back Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones improved to 6-3 (4-2 in the Big 12) and earned their third straight win over the Longhorns.

Iowa State also became bowl-eligible for the fifth consecutive season.

Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for the Cyclones, totaling 96 yards. Tight end Charlie Kolar had five catches for 72 yards. Hutchinson also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Texas (4-5, 2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss, the Longhorns’ worst skid since dropping four in a row in 2010.

Iowa State plays Texas Tech in Lubbock next weekend.