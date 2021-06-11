Iowa State dominates second half, rolls past Texas 30-7

AMES, Iowa — Running back Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones improved to 6-3 (4-2 in the Big 12) and earned their third straight win over the Longhorns.
Iowa State also became bowl-eligible for the fifth consecutive season.
Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for the Cyclones, totaling 96 yards. Tight end Charlie Kolar had five catches for 72 yards. Hutchinson also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass.
Texas (4-5, 2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss, the Longhorns’ worst skid since dropping four in a row in 2010.
Iowa State plays Texas Tech in Lubbock next weekend.
WATCH | Wyckoff Heating & Cooling Play of the Week: CAM-Anita's Lane Spieker with a 70 yard touchdown run