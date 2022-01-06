x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State holds off Texas Tech 51-47

Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Credit: AP
Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington drives to the basket past Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington’s four-point play with 1:52 left propelled No. 11 Iowa State past No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47 in a defensive struggle. 

Brockington’s fall-away 3-pointer came moments after Texas Tech took a 42-40 lead. The Cyclones guard was knocked off balance, but his clutch shot swished through. The resulting foul gave Brockington a chance for a four-point play, and his free throw gave Iowa State a 44-42 advantage. 

Brockington led the Cyclones with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Aljaz Kunc added 13 points. Davion Warren paced the Red Raiders with 12 points. 

RELATED: Joens leads No. 14 Iowa State women past West Virginia 88-72

RELATED: Iowa State men's basketball gets first loss against Baylor

WATCH | Heartbreaking loss for Iowa State at Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson 

In Other News

Iowa State men's basketball gets first loss against Baylor