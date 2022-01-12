x
Iowa State Cyclones

No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State men

Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for the Cyclones.
Credit: AP
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) and Gabe Kalscheur (22). (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61. 

There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. 

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12. 

Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State.

