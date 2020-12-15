How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game

No. 8 Iowa State takes on No. 12 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on ABC.

IOWA, USA — Local 5 will be providing you exclusive access to Saturday's Big 12 Championship all week long, and as some will gather to watch it at AT&T Stadium in Texas, many will be watching from home.

The No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (8-2, 8-1) will play the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2, 6-2) in the 2020 Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. Saturday on Local 5/ABC.

Because the game comes during a pandemic, it is important to make plans now to be safe.

How to watch

When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)

Where: ABC/Local 5

If you use or purchase a TV antenna, make sure you rescan to pick up Local 5's improved signal!

Tips for at-home watching or hosting watch parties

No. 1

Think about watching the game in terms of the levels of risk. Certain activities are riskier than others during the coronavirus pandemic so you need to assess which is best for you.

No. 2

The safest place to watch the game is at home, with members of your own household.

No. 3

If you do invite friends or family over, have everyone wear a mask and sit at least six feet apart.

No. 4

If you want to watch the game together, consider setting up a tailgate outdoors. It will be cold, yes. But you could do something in a garage with the doors open or on the back patio bundled up.

Being outside lowers your risk of getting coronavirus.

No. 5

If you choose to go to a bar or restaurant to enjoy the game, call ahead to see if you can reserve a spot.

Be sure to always wear a mask and wash your hands.