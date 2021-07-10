High expectations rest on star players for Iowa State women's basketball, Bill Fennelly says

AMES, Iowa — With the college basketball season just around the corner, expectations are high for the Iowa State women's basketball team.
Head coach Bill Fennelly said it comes down to players like Ashley Joens, Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski.
Donarski was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year last year.
"It's a team game and all that stuff, but if you don't have people that are better than some of the others on your team, it's not going to be successful," Fennelly said. "Those three have to play at a very high level. They know it, they understand it, they embrace it."
Iowa State's season begins in less than a month with an exhibition against Wisconsin—River Falls in Ames on Nov. 4.
Dates to note (Full schedule)
- Wisconsin—River Falls at Iowa State: Nov. 4 (Exhibition)
- Iowa State at Drake: Nov. 18
- Iowa at Iowa State: Dec. 8
- UNI at Iowa State: Dec. 12.
- West Virginia at Iowa State (Big 12 opener): Jan. 2
Watch more Local 5 Sports stories on YouTube