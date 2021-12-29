Georgetown transfer joins Iowa State, will play next season

King averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game and earned All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team honors last season.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says Georgetown transfer Tre King has joined the Cyclones and will be eligible to play starting in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-7 forward spent the previous three seasons at Eastern Kentucky and can play two seasons for the Cyclones.

He left Georgetown in October before he played a game for the Hoyas. He tweeted in October that he had violated the school's student code of conduct.

