Iowa State Cyclones

Georgetown transfer joins Iowa State, will play next season

King averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game and earned All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team honors last season.
Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) attempts to drive past the defense of Eastern Kentucky forward Tre King (2). (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says Georgetown transfer Tre King has joined the Cyclones and will be eligible to play starting in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-7 forward spent the previous three seasons at Eastern Kentucky and can play two seasons for the Cyclones. 

He left Georgetown in October before he played a game for the Hoyas. He tweeted in October that he had violated the school's student code of conduct. 

King averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game and earned All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team honors last season. 

