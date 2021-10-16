Hall, Purdy lead Iowa State past Kansas State, 33-20

ISU is now 4-2 overall heading into next week's home game against undefeated No. 8 Oklahoma State.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Breece Hall rushed for a career-high 197 yards and Brock Purdy was an efficient 22-of-25 for 208 yards and a score as Iowa State downed Kansas State 33-20.

The Cyclones opened the first play from the line of scrimmage with Hall rushing 75 yards to put seven points on the scoreboard before Wildcat fans could even find their seats.

It was 17-7 Iowa State at the half, and they stretched the lead to 27-7 in the third quarter.

Kansas State tried to rally for a late game comeback, but Iowa State held them off for the Cyclones' first win against Kansas State in Manhattan since 2004.

Saturday was Matt Campbell's 28th Big 12 win, giving him the most career victories versus conference opponents in Cyclone history.

ISU is now 4-2 overall and 2-1 for Big 12 play heading into next week's home game against undefeated No. 8 Oklahoma State.