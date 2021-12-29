How and where to watch Iowa State, Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local 5 Sports will have complete coverage from Orlando all week ahead of the Cheez-It and Citrus Bowl games.
The Iowa State Cyclones face the No. 19 Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium Wednesday.
How to watch
When: 4:45 p.m. CST (5:45 p.m. EST) Wednesday.
Where: ESPN or the ESPN app
Where to watch in Iowa
Des Moines
Buzzard Billy's
Watch downtown with drink specials at Buzzard Billy's. Find more event information here.
Sunrise Tap
The east Des Moines bar will have happy hour during the game. Find more event information here.
Van Meter
5th Quarter Bar & Grill
The bar is hosting a watch party with drink specials starting at 4 p.m. Find more event information here.
West Des Moines
Smash Park
The entertainment venue is hosting a tailgate and watch party at 4:45 p.m. with a happy hour from 3-7 p.m. The event page says to call 515-313-0700 (ext. 3) or email events@smashpark.com to reserve an indoor space. All other seating is first-come, first-serve.
Winterset
1st Down Brewing Co.
The Brewery is hosting a watch party with Easton's Food Truck starting at 4:30 p.m. Find more event information here.
