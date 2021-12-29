x
Iowa State Cyclones

How and where to watch Iowa State, Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl

The Cyclones and Tigers face off for the first time Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. CT.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local 5 Sports will have complete coverage from Orlando all week ahead of the Cheez-It and Citrus Bowl games.

The Iowa State Cyclones face the No. 19 Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium Wednesday.

How to watch

When: 4:45 p.m. CST (5:45 p.m. EST) Wednesday. 

Where: ESPN or the ESPN app

Where to watch in Iowa

Des Moines

Buzzard Billy's

Watch downtown with drink specials at Buzzard Billy's. Find more event information here.

Sunrise Tap

The east Des Moines bar will have happy hour during the game. Find more event information here.

Van Meter

5th Quarter Bar & Grill

The bar is hosting a watch party with drink specials starting at 4 p.m. Find more event information here.

West Des Moines

Smash Park

The entertainment venue is hosting a tailgate and watch party at 4:45 p.m. with a happy hour from 3-7 p.m. The event page says to call 515-313-0700 (ext. 3) or email events@smashpark.com to reserve an indoor space. All other seating is first-come, first-serve.

Winterset

1st Down Brewing Co.

The Brewery is hosting a watch party with Easton's Food Truck starting at 4:30 p.m. Find more event information here.

