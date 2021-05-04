ISU's Jamie Pollard diagnosed with cancer

The longtime Cyclones' athletic director announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

AMES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from April 5, 2021

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard says he was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Pollard, in a letter to Cyclones fans on Wednesday, said he started feeling irritation in his groin after a workout about a month ago. He later identified a lump on his right testicle and had surgery to remove it last Tuesday.

Doctors identified it as cancerous the next day.

Pollard then met with the doctor who performed the surgery on Monday, where he learned the cancer had not spread from its original site and that his bloodwork was normal.

"I hope that I have limited the extent of my cancer through early detection and treatment," Pollard said. "I am grateful for the doctors and medical providers here in Ames, who have been incredibly accessible and responsive to my case."

Pollard, who has been Iowa State's athletic director since 2005, had open-heart surgery in 2015. He recently signed a contract extension through 2026.