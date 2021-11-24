x
Brockington scores 30, Iowa State beats No. 25 Xavier 82-70

Tyrese Hunter added 19 points for Iowa State, Gabe Kalscheur scored 12 points and George Conditt had 10.
Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington reacts after making a 3-point basket against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — Izaiah Brockington scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half, and Iowa State beat No. 25 Xavier 82-70 in the NIT Season Tip-Off. 

Tyrese Hunter added 19 points for Iowa State, Gabe Kalscheur scored 12 points and George Conditt had 10. Jack Nunge scored 24 points off the bench for Xavier. 

Colby Jones had 11 points and Dwon Odom scored 10. Iowa State trailed 39-38 at halftime but took control with a 24-9 run over the first 7:29 of the second half that included 13 points by Brockington.

