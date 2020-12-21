ISU men's basketball game against Chicago State canceled

A release from Iowa State University says Tuesday night's game is canceled "due to an insufficient number of players available in the CSU program."

AMES, Iowa — Monday afternoon, Iowa State University (ISU) announced Tuesday night's men's basketball game against Chicago State University (CSU) will not happen due to CSU not having enough players.

"The Iowa State-Chicago State men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22 has been canceled due to an insufficient number of players available in the CSU program," says the release from ISU.

"Obviously this is disappointing for our student-athletes to have another game canceled, but we understand the situation Chicago State is in," Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. "We look forward to returning to Hilton Coliseum to face Baylor on Jan. 2."

Neither university's athletic departments say why there aren't enough players for Tuesday night's game.