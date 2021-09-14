No. 14 Cyclones looking to find stride after early struggles

Coach Matt Campbell says it's all about rhythm, not just for Breece Hall and the offense, but for the entire team.

AMES, Iowa — A ho-hum win over an FCS opponent and a crushing loss to rival Iowa have left Iowa State looking for answers as it prepares to go on the road to play UNLV.

Running back Breece Hall says he and his teammates might have been trying too hard to live up to high expectations.

Much of the blame has fallen on fourth-year starting quarterback Brock Purdy. He was pulled from the Iowa game after throwing three interceptions.

He’s yet to throw a touchdown pass this season. Hall also has underperformed.