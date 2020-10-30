Cyclones 7th in Big 12 Men's Basketball Preseason Poll

Baylor was picked to win the conference for the first time ever.

IRVING, Texas — Baylor has been tabbed by Big 12 coaches as the favorite to win the conference title this season, with the Bears returning four starters from a team that likely would have been a No. 1 seed if there had been an NCAA Tournament last spring.

In the preseason poll released Thursday, the Bears received seven first-place votes from the coaches, who weren’t able to vote for their own teams. Kansas got the other three first-place votes and was second.

The Bears, 26-4 last season, are led by junior guard Jared Butler. The league's top returning scorer (16 points a game) was named the preseason Big 12 player of the year.

This is the first time the Jayhawks haven’t been picked as the preseason favorite since 2011-12. Kansas was 28-3 last season and was the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 poll before the rest of the Big 12 tournament and th NCAA Tournament were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.