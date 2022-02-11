Iowa State aiming for win against West Virginia to keep bowl dreams alive

Iowa State and West Virginia meet Saturday in Ames, Iowa, with each needing three wins to achieve bowl eligibility. Each team has four chances left to get them.

AMES, Iowa — West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) at Iowa State (3-5, 0-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: Iowa State by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: West Virginia leads 6-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State and West Virginia each need three wins to achieve bowl eligibility, and each has four chances to get them. The Cyclones have been to five straight bowls and the Mountaineers to two in a row. The loser probably can plan to be home for the holidays.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia QB JT Daniels vs. Iowa State pass defense. Daniels bounced back from a horrid game against Texas Tech to throw for 275 yards and two touchdowns against Big 12-leading TCU. More pressure falls on him this week with the loss of RB C.J. Donaldson Jr. to a season-ending leg injury. He'll be going against a Cyclones defense allowing a Big 12-best 180 yards per game through the air.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: RB Tony Mathis, who averages 70 yards per game and has scored five touchdowns, would be in line to start with Donaldson out. Mathis missed last week's game against TCU because of injury, and coach Neal Brown said his status was undetermined. Another backup, Justin Johnson, has been banged up and it's not known how much he can play, if at all.

Iowa State: WR Xavier Hutchinson is bidding to become the Cyclones' all-time leader in receptions. He has a nation-leading 77 catches and needs 18 more to break Allen Lazard’s record of 241.

FACTS & FIGURES