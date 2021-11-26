Hall is catalyst for Iowa State's 48-14 romp over TCU

Hall ran 39 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving him 24 consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown.

AMES, Iowa — Breece Hall rushed for 242 yards and scored four touchdowns in Iowa State's win over Texas Christian and set an FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Hall ran 39 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving him 24 consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown. He shared the record with Bill Burnett, who scored a rushing TD in 23 straight games for Arkansas (1968-70).

Hall, a junior who could be a high pick in next spring’s NFL draft, added to his dominance against TCU with an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, putting Iowa State ahead 34-7.

Come for the Breece Hall touchdown (a record 24 consecutive games with a rushing TD) Stay for the hug with his mom after. @CycloneFB #Cyclones @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/4Nv0A4PLPL — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) November 26, 2021

Friday was also senior night for the Cyclones, and an emotional goodbye for Matt Campbell.

Find a coach that looks at his players like Matt Campbell looks at his seniors. #Cyclones @CycloneFB @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/pFbktW3hdh — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) November 26, 2021