Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State falls to No. 13 Oklahoma 28-21

The Cyclones' Charlie Kolar had career highs of 12 catches and 152 yards.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall reaches for a pass ahead of Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White. The pass was complete. Oklahoma won 28-21. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

NORMAN, Okla. — Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for another score, and No. 12 Oklahoma beat Iowa State 28-21. 

Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards for Oklahoma, which solidified its chances of reaching the Big 12 title game and kept alive its slim College Football Playoff hopes.

Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar had career highs of 12 catches and 152 yards. Iowa State got the ball at its 14-yard line, trailing 28-21 with two minutes left in the game. The Cyclones drove to the Oklahoma 21, but Pat Fields intercepted a pass by Brock Purdy with 15 seconds remaining.

