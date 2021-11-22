Kunc scores 21 as Iowa State wallops Grambling 82-47

The Cyclones are now 4-0 on the year.

AMES, Iowa — Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Iowa State breezed to an 82-47 victory over Grambling.

Kunc sank all seven of his shots, including five 3-pointers, for the Cyclones (4-0). Tristan Enaruna pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Tyrese Hunter added 12 points, six assists and five boards.

AJ Taylor topped the Tigers (0-4) with 12 points and Danya Kingsby scored 10.

