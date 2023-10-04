Iowa State extends men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger

Otzelberger has made the tournament in each of his first two seasons, including a trip to the Sweet 16.

AMES, Iowa — T.J. Otzelberger, head men's basketball coach at Iowa State, is sticking around Ames for a few more years.

Otzelberger's contract has been extended through 2029 with a raise coming every year, the university announced Monday.

As of July 1, Otzelberger will be earning $2.5 million, followed by a $100,000 raise each contract year.

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard praised Otzelberger's coaching in a statement that reads in part:

"In just two years, Coach Otzelberger and his staff have reimagined the Cyclone program while instilling a culture which has led to great success ... The complete transformation of our program in such a short time is a testament to Coach Otzelberger's leadership and vision for Cyclone Basketball, and he is most deserving of this extension and a compensation increase."

Otzelberger has made the tournament in each of his first two seasons, including a trip to the Sweet 16. The Cyclones have the ninth-ranked incoming recruiting class according to 247 Sports.