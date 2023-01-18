Ryan, Diew help No. 18 Iowa State women top Cowgirls 69-64

Emily Ryan scored 14 points, reserve Nyamer Diew had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 69-64.

Emily Ryan scored 14 points, reserve Nyamer Diew had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 69-64 on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones closed the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, the second by Ryan in the closing seconds, that put ISU on top 49-47.

Naomie Alnatas scored five-straight points to pull the Cowgirls even at 52-all but they went almost four minutes without a field goal, falling behind by seven. Diew's second 3 at the 1:42 mark put the lead at 66-57.

Oklahoma State got within 67-62 with 22 seconds left but the Cyclones cut 16 seconds off the clock before Denae Fritz was fouled and made two free throws for a 69-62 lead.

Morgan Kane added 11 points for Iowa State (12-4, 4-2, Big 12 Conference) and All-American Ashley Joens, despite a horrible shooting night, added 10 with 12 rebounds. Joens, a 43% shooter, was just 3 of 17.

Anna Gret Asi scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls (13-5, 3-3). Claire Chastain added 12 and Taylen Collins had 11 with 10 rebounds.

Iowa State had a bad shooting night but came through in the fourth quarter, making 5 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. The Cyclones also had an 11-1 advantage in offensive rebounds, five more 3-pointer and made six more free throws than OSU.

The Cyclones are home Saturday against Kansas.