Iowa State knocks off No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21

Oklahoma State was undefeated going into Saturday's game.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) celebrates with teammate Sean Foster (75) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones knocked off Oklahoma State Cowboys in Ames Saturday by a final score of 24-21. It’s the Cyclones first win over a Top 10 team this season.

Last time, the Cyclones knocked off a top ten team in Ames since a 30-14 win over West Virginia in 2018.

Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards on 27 of 33 passing, coupled with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Breece Hall rushed for another touchdown in the game, making it his 19th straight game with a rushing touchdown.

The Cyclones move to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Next up, Iowa State takes on West Virginia in Morgantown. The Mointaineers are 2-4 and 9th in the Big 12.

