Northern Iowa shooting for an upset against an Iowa State team in disarray amid gambling probe

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State opens the season Saturday against in-state rival Northern Iowa from the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Cyclones are a mystery in the wake of the state gambling investigation that has led to criminal charges against five projected starters and left their eligibility in jeopardy.

Even if everyone were available, expectations were low the for the Cyclones. Coach Matt Campbell’s charge is to mitigate the damage. Northern Iowa is known for playing the Cyclones close, and this is a big opportunity to steal a win.

Northern Iowa at Iowa State, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Iowa State leads 24-6-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State offensive line vs. Northern Iowa defensive line. Campbell hired away Ryan Clanton from UNI to coach an offensive line that struggled last season and is under more pressure than usual with so many moving pieces among the skilled positions. Khristian Boyd is an NFL prospect on a Panthers defensive line that brought back lots of experience.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Iowa: Theo Day passed for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns and made All-Missouri Valley Conference first team in one of the best seasons by a UNI quarterback.

Iowa State: T.J. Tampa, Pro Football Focus' top returning Big 12 cornerback, will get a good opening test with Day on the other side and having three of the top four 2022 receivers back.

FACTS & FIGURES