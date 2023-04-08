Iowa State football focused ahead of season as sports betting investigation continues

The Iowa State Cyclones made it clear they're moving on.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met the press today for the first time since Tuesday's breaking news that three football players were caught up in a sports betting sting that involved wagering on Iowa State events.

Campbell was limited in what he could say.

"I understand those questions that you guys would have. But what I would tell you is, obviously, this is an ongoing NCAA and an ongoing legal investigation. I'm empathetic to you guys because I know all of you have a job to do and I get it, OK? I'm also empathetic to the young people in our families that are going through some of this," he said.

But the common theme between Campbell and the seven players he made available was that they are ready to move on to the football.

"It's football only right now," said Iowa State safety Beau Freyler. "I'm not a big social media guy, I don't really (have) most social media. So I don't really know what's going on. But what I do know is this team is working extremely hard, going every day is a lot of competition going on. So, you know, I'm excited for know what's going to happen this season."

Iowa State went 4-8 in 2022, which was their worst record since Campbell's first year in 2016.

"4-8 was not exactly what we would want," said Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter. "But it's the product we got. We just had to learn from last season and continue to build and grow from it."

Campbell added that the adversity of the investigation hasn't affected the team because of the reflection they did after last season.

"There's just been such a intimate, internal look since December and January that, I don't know, distractions or adversity here or there really are rocking the boat of this program or this team — because I think last season probably rocked enough of the boat .... our realignment is really allowed us to steady the ship."