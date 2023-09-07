Iowa State players and coaches reflect on Jack Trice's influence ahead of legacy game

Monday, Oct. 8 marks the centennial anniversary of Jack Trice's death. Even 100 years after his death, Trice continues to influence ISU's football program.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State's upcoming game against TCU has extra special meaning attached to it: The Cyclones will be honoring their stadium's namesake, Jack Trice.

Oct. 8 marks the 100th anniversary of Trice's death. As Iowa State's first African American athlete, Trice was considered a trailblazer and revered for his courage and dedication.

His life was cut short at just 21 due to injuries he suffered during a game against Minnesota in 1923.

Trice has had a big influence on the Iowa State football program, from the name of the stadium to the legacy game in his honor. But above all, the values Trice embodied continue to set an example for players and coaches to follow.

"In that time, just knowing what he had to deal with there had to be so much pressure on him and if he can go out there and perform then we definitely can," said wide receiver Jaylin Noel.

Iowa State will be wearing throwback uniforms which feature several nods to Trice, such as part of his famous "I will" letter on the bumper of the helmets. Chevron bars that signify the uniform style worn back in 1923 will also be displayed on the front of the jerseys, while the Ames logo will be on the helmet and pants since that's what Iowa State was referred to as back in the early 1900s.

While the uniforms are a way to pay homage to Trice, head coach Matt Campbell said the game is about more than that.

"Having the courage to come and break the color barrier here at Iowa State in athletics, it's powerful," Campell said. "It's not a gimmick, it's not a shirt, it's not a uniform. It's trailblazing ... I think this opportunity this entire season, especially on Saturday, to honor the legacy of what he stood for so many of the young men in our locker room, coaches, so many that have played here over the last 100 years. It's a powerful day. It's a powerful story that we've tried to use in our football program over the last several years."