Iowa State Cyclones

West Virginia holds off Iowa State 38-31

The Cyclones gave up a season-high 492 yards as Iowa State falls to 5-3 overall and 3-2 for conference matchups.
Credit: AP
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) is defended by Iowa State defensive backs Isheem Young (1) and Kym-Mani King (19). (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for two scores and West Virginia upset No. 22 Iowa State 38-31 on Saturday. 

West Virginia came alive on offense after averaging 20 points in its first four league games. 

Iowa State was missing injured leading tackler Mike Rose and the league’s top defense gave up a season-high 492 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 167 yards, but he fumbled reaching for the potential tying touchdown with about 6 minutes left and West Virginia’s Alonzo Addae recovered. Iowa State got the ball back but Brock Purdy's pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time ran out.

The Cyclones move to 5-3 overall and 3-2 for conference matchups. ISU faces Texas at Jack Trice next Saturday.

