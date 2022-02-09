Big 12 slump continues for Iowa State in 79-63 loss to West Virginia

The Mountaineers never trailed and led by double figures most of the second half.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Taz Sherman scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists Tuesday night in his return from a one-game absence and West Virginia beat Iowa State 79-63.

Izaiah Brockington made consecutive layups to bring the Cyclones within 65-57 with 5:26 left before Malik Curry and Sherman each sank a pair from the foul line to create safe space.