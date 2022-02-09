x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa State Cyclones

Big 12 slump continues for Iowa State in 79-63 loss to West Virginia

The Mountaineers never trailed and led by double figures most of the second half.
Credit: AP
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots as Iowa State guard Tristan Enaruna (23) and forward Robert Jones, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Taz Sherman scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists Tuesday night in his return from a one-game absence and West Virginia beat Iowa State 79-63. 

The Mountaineers never trailed and led by double figures most of the second half.

Izaiah Brockington made consecutive layups to bring the Cyclones within 65-57 with 5:26 left before Malik Curry and Sherman each sank a pair from the foul line to create safe space. 

Freshman Tyrese Hunter scored a career-high 22 points for Iowa State.

Related Articles

In Other News

ISU community remembers Cyclone super fan Nicholas Bassett