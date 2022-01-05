No. 12 Iowa State women snap Oklahoma's 9-game win streak

Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season.

NORMAN, Okla. — Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 23 Oklahoma 81-71 to snap the Sooners’ nine-game winning streak.

Oklahoma started the fourth on an 8-0 run with six straight points from Madi Williams. But Iowa State scored 10 of the next 13 points, highlighted by Ryan’s three-point play to tie her career-high of 21.

Beatriz Jordao added 15 points and Morgan Kane scored 10 for Iowa State. Madi Williams had 26 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma.