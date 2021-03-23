x
Joens scores 33, leads Iowa State women past Michigan State 79-75

The seventh-seeded Cyclones will play second-seeded and fourth-ranked Texas A&M in the second round of the Mercado Region on Wednesday.

Editor's Note: The video above is from March 15, 2021. 

Ashley Joens scored an Iowa State NCAA Tournament record 33 points, including the clinching free throw with 3.1 seconds left, to lift the Cyclones to a 79-75 women’s opening-round win over Michigan State. 

Iowa State made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and 6 of 8 in the final 1:41 to hold off the 10th-seeded Spartans, who trailed by 10 with 1:40 to play in the third quarter. 

Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9).

Iowa State players celebrate after their 79-75 win in college basketball game against Michigan State in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

