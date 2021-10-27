Iowa State's Charlie Kolar named Campbell Trophy finalist

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar has been named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar-athlete in college football.
The first-team All-American is joined by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and 10 others.
The National Football Foundation chooses finalists from all levels of college football and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7. All finalists receive a $18,000 post-graduate scholarship.
The winner receives an additional $7,000 and the William V. Campbell Trophy, named after the former Columbia coach and player.