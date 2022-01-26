x
Iowa State Cyclones

Joens sisters lead No. 13 Iowa State women past Kansas 77-62

Ashley Joens moved within 85 points of breaking the school scoring record (2,149).
Credit: AP
File- Iowa State's Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 21 points and younger sister Aubrey broke out of a slump with 16 points to lead No. 13 Iowa State to a 77-62 win over Kansas. 

Ashley Joens, who moved within 85 points of breaking the school scoring record (2,149), had 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season and 41st of her career. 

Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks with 14 points.

Aniya Thomas opened the second half with a 3-pointer to pull Kansas within 40-36 but Ashley Jones scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Cyclones had a 23-11 advantage for a 63-44 lead.

