Have photos you want to submit? Email them to news@weareiowa.com or text them to 515-457-1026!
Whether in Texas or at home, Cyclone Nation is coming out strong ahead of the big matchup with Oklahoma on Saturday for the Big 12 Championship.
Local 5 will have complete coverage of the pregame, game action and postgame all Saturday long on-air and at WeAreIowa.com/Cyclones.
YOUR PHOTOS: Cyclone fans share their favorite memories of the team
1 / 21
"CyHawk Gameday" will broadcast LIVE from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday on Local 5, online at WeAreIowa.com/Watch or via the YouTube link below!
Related stories
- How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game
- North Texas bar preparing for Big 12 Championship, Cyclones
- Iowa State sweeps Big 12's top coach, offensive and defensive player awards
- Former Cyclones reflect on what Big 12 Championship Game means to them
- Iowa State Cyclones staying even-keeled heading into Big 12 Championship Game