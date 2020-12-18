x
YOUR PHOTOS: Cyclone fans share their favorite memories of the team

Iowa State is set for an 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff with the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Have photos you want to submit? Email them to news@weareiowa.com or text them to 515-457-1026!

Whether in Texas or at home, Cyclone Nation is coming out strong ahead of the big matchup with Oklahoma on Saturday for the Big 12 Championship.

Local 5 will have complete coverage of the pregame, game action and postgame all Saturday long on-air and at WeAreIowa.com/Cyclones.

Christy Jury & Jessica Klages

"CyHawk Gameday" will broadcast LIVE from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday on Local 5, online at WeAreIowa.com/Watch or via the YouTube link below!

