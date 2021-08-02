Matt Campbell agrees to contact extension at Iowa State through 2028

While terms of the contract were not released, ISU agreed to provide Campbell a total of $3 million for staff salary enhancements over the next three years.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a new eight-year contract through 2028 after leading the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship game last season.

The school did not release terms of the contract.

"Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains," Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement. "That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes Coach Campbell so successful."

The Cyclones are coming off their most successful season in school history.

They were 9-3 overall and first in the Big 12 at 8-1. They lost to Oklahoma in the conference championship game, then beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

"I am extremely thankful to our President, Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen and our Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard, for supporting our staff and program," Campbell said in a statement. "The University has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I'm thrilled to continue to move this program forward."