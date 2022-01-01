x
Iowa State men's basketball gets first loss against Baylor

The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games.
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) fouls Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) on a shot as guard Izaiah Brockington (1) defends. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa — James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72 for the Cyclones’ first loss.

Baylor never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014. 

The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games and are among three remaining unbeaten teams. 

Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 23 points for the Cyclones, who were off to the second-best start in program history after winning two games last season. 

