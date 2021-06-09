x
ISU football games to allow full capacity at Jack Trice Stadium this season

The Cyclones announced Tuesday its 61,500-seat stadium will reopen for all fans starting Sept. 4.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State Univerity's Jack Trice Stadium will operate at full capacity this fall.

The Cyclones announced Tuesday its 61,500-seat stadium will repen for the football season starting Sept. 4 when ISU plays Northern Iowa. Iowa State hosts the rival Iowa Hawkeyes the following weekend.

ISU played to limited crowds last fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Iowa State went 9-3, reached its first Big 12 title game, and defeated Oregon in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl, 34-17.

The Cyclones are expected to open 2021 ranked in the preseason top-10 for the first time.

