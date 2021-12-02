x
Kansas trounces Iowa State 97-64 for 2nd straight win after getting left off AP poll

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 20 points for Iowa State.

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Ochai Agbaji scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Christian Braun had 18 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Kansas cruised past Iowa State 97-64 for its second straight victory since getting left off the Top-25 poll earlier this week. 

On Monday, Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years, ending a record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked.

Later that night, Kansas forced No. 23 Oklahoma State into 19 turnovers to roll to a 78-66 victory. Kansas led for all of 25 seconds in this one. Jalen Wilson had a double-double for the third straight game, scoring 16 points with 11 rebounds for Kansas. 

