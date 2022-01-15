Kalscheur leads No. 15 Iowa State men past No. 21 Texas, 79-70

AMES, Iowa — Gabe Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped No. 15 Iowa State hold off No. 21 Texas 79-70.
Tyrese Hunter added 13 points for Iowa State.
Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points for the Longhorns.
After a sluggish start, Iowa State ended up shooting 57% and forced 20 Texas turnovers. The Cyclones made just one of their first nine shots but started to take control midway through the first half.
Iowa State tops Texas 79-70
1 / 9
WATCH | Iowa Wild honor military at home game, former NHL star Eric Staal suits up for the occasion