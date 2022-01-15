x
Iowa State Cyclones

Donarski scores 23, No. 9 Iowa State women top Oklahoma State 74-60

The Cyclones won their ninth straight game and remained the only undefeated team in league play.
STILLWATER, Okla. — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points, and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60. 

Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State. 

The Cyclones won their ninth straight game and remained the only undefeated team in league play. Iowa State won both games in its first week in the AP Top 10 since 2002. 

Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State. 

