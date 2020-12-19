Live updates: No. 6 Iowa State, No. 10 Oklahoma face off in Big 12 Championship Game

Saturday's kickoff between the Cyclones and Sooners is set for 11 a.m. on Local 5/ABC.

If Iowa State wants a shot at the College Football Playoff, it has to start with a win Saturday against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The teams have already met this year—a 37-30 ISU win in Ames on Oct. 3—but that is the last loss the Sooners have suffered, reeling off six straight wins after a 1-2 start to the year.

The Cyclones had a rough start to the year as well, falling to Louisiana 31-14 to begin the season on Sept. 12. Since then, Matt Campbell's squad has gone 8-1, with its defeat in that stretch a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 24.

Saturday's kickoff between No. 6 Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma is set for 11 a.m. on Local 5/ABC.

Second Quarter

1:34 | Charlie Kolar takes the Purdy pass in for a 10-yard score. XP is good.

OU leads ISU 17-7

2:45 | Purdy sacked, but OU flagged for a face mask during the tackle and ISU has a 1st and 10 in Sooner territory.

On the next play, Purdy fires a strike complete to Landen Akers. ISU now at the OU 22.

3:47 | ISU takes over at their own 34, and the 1st and 10 pass is incomplete.

4:32 | Cyclones force a 3-and-out.

5:21 | Purdy fires it into the endzone but Tre Norwood picks it off. OU with the red zone INT.

5:28 | ISU calls their second timeout.

6:03 | Cyclones go for it anyway. Purdy keeps it on the option read and is down to the OU 11. Campbell continues to jaw and point at the refs.

6:10 | Iowa State calls their first timeout. Cyclones adamant that OU moved and Campbell is heated again.

6:50 | Hall comes up short on 3rd and 2. Stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Offense stays on the field.

7:30 | Play action pass is complete to Dylan Soehner and just like that, ISU is in OU territory.

Breece Hall follows it up with a 9-yard run. Hall stuffed on 2nd down. 3rd down upcoming.

8:35 | Brkic kicks the ball out of bounds, which might be a small shot of energy for ISU as they'll start from their own 35.

8:35 | 54-yard field goal attempt by Gabe Brkic is good.

OU leads 17-0.

8:40 | Pass broken up by Arnold Azunna, who came in to replace the ejected Isheem Young. 4th down.

9:10 | Back-to-back runs don't gain much. 3rd and 7 coming up for the Sooners.

9:54 | Joe Rivera with the punt and OU returns it to the ISU 40.

10:05 | Purdy avoids getting sacked in the end zone, but the Cyclones go 3-and-out. 4th and 8 from their own 4.

11:30 | After a false start, OU punts and it is downed at the 1 yard line. ISU flagged for running into the kicker, but it is declined.

12:10 | Marvin Mims with another reception, but a couple yards short of the first down marker.

13:03 | Short punt. OU will take over at midfield.

13:40 | Nothing doing for the Cyclones on 2nd and 27 or 3rd and 26. They'll punt.

14:27 | Following a chop block penalty against Darrell Simmons Jr., Purdy throws incomplete. False start on Colin Newell pushes ISU back to a 2nd and 27 on their own 8 yard line.

14:52 | Rattler connects with Mims again, this time on a 45-yard touchdown pass. XP is good. Sooners up 14-0.

First Quarter

END OF Q1: Oklahoma 7, Iowa State 0

00:00 | OU runs it three straight times to pick up the first down.

Rattler snaps the ball again before the clock expires and it's nearly picked off but falls into the arms of Marvin Mims. First down at the ISU 45.

1:27 | Connor Assalley is no good on the 43-yard field goal attempt. Hits off the right and lower crossbar. Still 7-0 Oklahoma.

1:32 | Following a pass breakup from OU's Tre Brown, Purdy fire incomplete. Intended for Hutchinson. 4th and 8.

2:43 | Hutchinson takes a screen pass for a first down. ISU driving, now at the Oklahoma 28.

3:21 | Norman, Oklahoma native Charlie Kolar hauls in the Purdy pass for a 28-yard gain. Breece Hall follows that up with 9 yards on a 1st and 10 run.

4:07 | Taking over at their own 20, Purdy finds Hutchinson for the third time so far 7 yards.

4:14 | 36-yard field goal attempt by Gabe Brkic is wide right.

4:19 | Iowa State forces an incompletion on 3rd and 9. Cyclones brought pressure up the middle.

6:21 | Rattler throws it up and Jaden Haselwood comes down with it at the ISU 17.

6:47 | OU now inside the ISU 40 after back-to-back completions from Rattler.

8:05 | A holding call pushes the Sooners back to 2nd and 17, but Stevenson runs for 25 yards and a first down.

9:09 | Starting at their own 13, OU starts with a 15-yard completion to Rhamondre Stevenson.

9:55 | Purdy gets the ball to Hutchinson again on 3rd and 8 but he's a couple yards short. ISU punts.

11:30 | ISU starts from their own 25. Breece Hall 9-yard run plus a completion to Xavier Hutchinson gives the Cyclones a first down.

12:05 | Chandler Morris, OU's third-string quarterback, runs the option in for a 2-yard touchdown. Extra point is good and OU is up 7-0.

13:34 | Sooners now on the ISU 35. On 2nd and 1, Spencer Rattler completes 19-yard pass to get Sooners into the red zone.

14:27 | Starting from their own 25, Oklahoma starts with a 3-yard run and a 13-yard pass. Asheem Young flagged for targeting but the play is under review.

Ruling is confirmed and Young is disqualified.

15:00 | ISU wins the toss and defers to the second half. Kickoff goes out of bounds and OU will start with good field position.

Pregame

Let's talk College Football Playoff. The Cyclones, ranked No. 6 in the CFP, have an outside chance at making it into the Playoff.

Here's how it could work, per ESPN:

(The scenario: Iowa State beats Oklahoma + No. 2 Notre Dame beats Clemson + No. 1 Alabama beats No. 7 Florida + No. 5 Texas A&M beats Tennessee + No. 4 Ohio State beats No. 14 Northwestern + No. 9 Cincinnati beats No. 23 Tulsa)

So in this case we've got the No. 5 and No. 6 teams battling for a clear open spot -- in the Predictor's mind -- after Clemson is knocked out. Both Texas A&M and Iowa State pick up wins over championship weekend, but the No. 6 team earns the better victory and earns a conference championship. Is that enough? The Predictor leans yes. It's close though: Iowa State would have a 36% chance to get in and Texas A&M would have a 31% shot. I've already noted that Iowa State's inclusion in the playoff would be completely nonsensical, but we're not really here to talk about who should get in, but rather who will get in. The Cyclones do have a shot.

A Tennessee win would greatly help ISU in its chase for a CFP spot.

The Saturday slate (Top 10 CFP teams)

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma, 11 a.m. (ABC)

No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m. (FOX)

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (ABC)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida, 7 p.m. (CBS)

No. 23 Tulsa vs. No. 9 Cincinnati, 7 p.m. (ABC)

Vanderbilt vs. No. 8 Georgia, CANCELED (COVID-19 protocols)

Another game of note: The Sun Belt Conference Championship Game between No. 19 Louisiana and No. 12 Coastal Carolina (who is undefeated) has also been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

WATCH: Previewing the Big 12 title game on "CyHawk Gameday"