Alexis Morris scores 25, LSU women knock off No. 14 Cyclones 69-60

It was LSU’s first win over a ranked team in the Kim Mulkey era.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 25 points with five 3-pointers Thursday and LSU defeated No. 14 Iowa State 69-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Showdown. 

Morris’ five 3s also were a career high and Khayla Pointer scored 20 for LSU, which won its fifth straight game under the former Baylor coach. 

Ashley Joens scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for the Cyclones, who were off to their best start since winning 14-straight to open the 2013-14 season. 

Emily Ryan scored 13 points and Lexi Donarski 10.

