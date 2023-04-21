Iowa Board of Regents approves new Malcolm Performance Center

The Iowa State wrestling and track & field programs will benefit from a newly renovated performance center in the fall of 2025.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Regents granted approval for the Iowa State Athletic Department to move forward with their plans to renovate the Lied Recreation Athletic Center.

The project consists of renovating approximately 45,000-square feet of existing space within in the Lied Recreation Athletic Center and adding about 16,000-square feet of new space.

The center, where the wrestling and track and field teams currently practice, will be renamed the Malcolm Performance Center in honor of Kirk and Rae Malcolm, who contributed $5 million to the project.

The new performance center will include new weight rooms, locker rooms, team lounges, sports medicine areas, meeting areas and coaches locker rooms.

It will also create a separate entrance to the facility for use by Iowa State athletes, athletics department staff and visitors.

The new center is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2025.