Iowa State sweeps Big 12's top coach, offensive and defensive player awards

The Cyclones face Oklahoma on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Big 12 Championship Game

Iowa State has swept the Big 12′s top individual football awards as determined by a vote of the league coaches.

Running back Breece Hall has been named the conference's offensive player of the year and junior linebacker Mike Rose the top defensive player.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell was named the league’s coach of the year in the All-Big 12 selections.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Xavier Hutchinson, WR, junior

Defensive Co-Freshman of the Year: Isheem Young, DB

All-Big 12 First Team Offense: Brock Purdy, QB, junior; Breece Hall, RB, sophomore; Xavier Hutchinson, WR, junior; Charlie Kolar, TE, junior; Colin Newell, OL, junior

All-Big 12 First Team Defense: JaQuan Bailey, DL, senior; Will McDonald, DL, sophomore; Mike Rose, LB, junior; Greg Eisworth,

All-Big 12 Second Team Offense: Chase Allen, TE, senior; Derek Schweiger, OL, junior