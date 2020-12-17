Iowa State sweeps Big 12's top coach, offensive and defensive player awards

Iowa State has swept the Big 12′s top individual football awards as determined by a vote of the league coaches.
Running back Breece Hall has been named the conference's offensive player of the year and junior linebacker Mike Rose the top defensive player.
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell was named the league’s coach of the year in the All-Big 12 selections.
The Cyclones play five-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma in conference championship game Saturday.
- Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Xavier Hutchinson, WR, junior
- Defensive Co-Freshman of the Year: Isheem Young, DB
- All-Big 12 First Team Offense: Brock Purdy, QB, junior; Breece Hall, RB, sophomore; Xavier Hutchinson, WR, junior; Charlie Kolar, TE, junior; Colin Newell, OL, junior
- All-Big 12 First Team Defense: JaQuan Bailey, DL, senior; Will McDonald, DL, sophomore; Mike Rose, LB, junior; Greg Eisworth,
- All-Big 12 Second Team Offense: Chase Allen, TE, senior; Derek Schweiger, OL, junior
"CyHawk Gameday" will broadcast LIVE from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday on Local 5, online at WeAreIowa.com/Watch or via the YouTube link below!