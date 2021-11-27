Matt Campbell tears up saying goodbye to winningest class in ISU history at senior game

AMES, Iowa — The Cyclones' last home game Friday was bittersweet, with ISU pulling off a 48-14 victory over TCU and head coach Matt Campbell recognizing his seniors with a tearful goodbye.

This senior class was a special one—the winningest in school history. They also made it to a bowl game every year. The Cyclones are going for their fifth consecutive bowl appearance this season, but they'll wait until Dec. 5 to find out where they're headed.