AMES, Iowa — Caleb Grill and Izaiah Brockington combined for 37 points and No. 11 Iowa State pulled away from Southeastern Louisiana for a 77-54 victory to remain unbeaten.
Grill finished with 20 points and Brockington added 17.
The last time Iowa State won its first 11 games was the 2013-14 season, when the Cyclones went 14-0.
Southeastern shot just 37% for the game, including eight of 29 from 3-point range. Gus Okafor led the Lions with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
