No. 11 Iowa State cruises past Southeastern Louisiana, 77-54

The last time Iowa State won its first 11 games was the 2013-14 season.
Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington drives to the basket ahead of Southeastern Louisiana guard Joe Kasperzyk, left. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Caleb Grill and Izaiah Brockington combined for 37 points and No. 11 Iowa State pulled away from Southeastern Louisiana for a 77-54 victory to remain unbeaten.

Grill finished with 20 points and Brockington added 17. 

The last time Iowa State won its first 11 games was the 2013-14 season, when the Cyclones went 14-0. 

Southeastern shot just 37% for the game, including eight of 29 from 3-point range. Gus Okafor led the Lions with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. 

Iowa State cruises past Southeastern Louisiana

Iowa State guard Tristan Enaruna is fouled by Southeastern Louisiana guard Gus Okafor, while driving to the basket. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

