McGuirl scores 17 as K-State holds off Iowa State 61-56

With Saturday's loss, the Cyclones ended the winless in conference play for the first time since the 1936-37 season.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Mike McGuirl scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as Kansas State turned aside Iowa State 61-56 to conclude the regular season. 

McGuirl drained a 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining to give Kansas State a 10-point lead and the Wildcats held on. DaJuan Gordon added 12 points and Nijel Pack 10 Kansas State. 

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 19, shooting 3-for-9 from 3-point range, to lead Iowa State and Solomon Young added 18 points. 

The Cyclones have lost 17 straight games and fell to 0-11 on the road.

Saturday's loss downed ISU to 2-21 overall on the year and 0-18 in Big 12 play, the schools first winless conference season for men's basketball since the 1936-37 season.

