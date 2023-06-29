Iowa State names new head women's tennis coach

The search for a new head tennis coach has come to an end for Iowa State.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — After having its most successful season in program history, the Iowa State women's tennis team has found a new head coach.

Jaron Maestas will replace Boomer Saia, who left ISU to become the new head women's tennis coach at Clemson.

Maestas is looking to continue the winning culture that Saia helped create.

“The approach and expectations won’t change,” Maestas said in a statement. “We look forward to leading with passion, integrity and a commitment to excellence. Go State, A Storm is Coming!”

The Cyclones finished with a 21-6 record last year with an appearance in the NCAA Individual Singles Championship.

No stranger to the Big 12, Maestas spent the last two seasons as an associate women's head tennis coach at Kansas. There, he helped guide the Jayhawks to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.

“We are excited to welcome Jaron and his family to Iowa State,” said ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard added. “We believe that his knowledge of the Big 12 Conference, coupled with his success as a head coach, have prepared him well to lead the Cyclones and build upon the strong foundation that our program has established over the last five years."