Iowa State Cyclones

No. 19 Cyclones overcome slow start, rout Ark-Pine Bluff

The Cyclones improved to 7-0, extending their best start since 2015-16.
Credit: AP
Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington drives to the basket over Arkansas-Pine Bluff forward Trey Sampson. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and No. 19 Iowa State overcame a slow start and beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 83-64.

Tre Jackson scored 12 points and George Conditt added 11 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State. Shawn Williams was 4 for 7 from 3-point range and scored 21 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff. 

Trey Sampson scored 16 points and Kylen Milton 13 for the Golden Lions. 

