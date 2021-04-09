No. 7 Iowa State survives against Northern Iowa, 16-10

Quarterback Brock Purdy proved to be Iowa State’s most consistent performer, completing 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State began the season with its highest preseason ranking ever, but could have become the victim of college football’s biggest upset since Appalachian State beat No. 5 Michigan in 2007.

Northern Iowa, an NCAA FCS school, kept the Cyclones offense off balance throughout the contest.

