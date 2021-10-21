No. 8 Cowboys put perfect record on line against Iowa State

Oklahoma State has won the past four times they've visited Ames.

AMES, Iowa — Eighth-ranked Oklahoma State goes into its game at Iowa State on Saturday with a 6-0 record. That's its best start since 2015.

The Cowboys head to Ames off following three straight wins over ranked opponents, and they’ve won four in a row in Ames.

The unranked Cyclones are coming off a win at Kansas State and are following the Matt Campbell template of showing improvement as the season progresses.

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders led his team past Iowa State last year but threw two interceptions that were converted into touchdowns. He'll be facing the Big 12's top defense at Jack Trice Stadium.