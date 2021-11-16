No. 13 Oklahoma looks to bounce back from first loss in game against Iowa State

The Cyclones were in the preseason Top 10 and now are playing spoiler.

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma’s nation-leading 17-game win streak was snapped last week with a 27-14 loss at Baylor.

The 13th-ranked (College Football Playoff) Sooners have won six straight Big 12 titles, but that streak would be in serious jeopardy with a loss to Iowa State.

Oklahoma still could reach the College Football Playoff, but the Sooners need a solid win over a talented Iowa State squad to maintain their slim hopes. Iowa State can brighten a disappointing season with a win.

Perceived goals may not be achievable at this point for the Cyclones, but the seniors are not about to let the last two games fall by the wayside just because of a few losses.