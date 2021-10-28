Purdy, Iowa State look for 4th straight win over WVU

No. 22 Iowa State is hoping to stay firmly in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

DES MOINES, Iowa — No. 22 Iowa State will go after its fourth straight win against West Virginia on Saturday.

Iowa State hopes to stay firmly in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Cyclones are tied for second place in the conference with Oklahoma State and Baylor, behind No. 4 Oklahoma.

Iowa State is 16-2 in October games since 2017. Brock Purdy is completing 75% of his pass attempts this season and is looking to go 4-0 against the Mountaineers.