Nembhard scores 20; TCU rallies late to beat Iowa St. 79-76

The Horned Frogs used an 18-7 run that started with about nine minutes left to build a 77-71 lead with 34 seconds to play.

FORT WORTH, Texas — RJ Nembhard scored 20 points, Kevin Samuel had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and TCU rallied late to beat Iowa State 79-76.

Nembhard had nine points including a dunk and a three-point play during the stretch.

The Cyclones pulled within three points twice in the remaining seconds but didn’t get closer.